Sean 'Diddy' Combs shares photos of young daughter over Easter weekend

Sean "Diddy" Combs, 54, entered father mode this weekend, sharing a glimpse of his personal life amidst ongoing legal troubles. The music producer, currently under investigation for sexual assault and sex trafficking, took to Instagram to post a series of heartwarming photographs featuring his 17-month-old daughter.

In the images, Combs' youngest child is seen dressed in a variety of colorful outfits, radiating joy. Alongside the adorable snapshots, Combs captioned, "HAPPY EASTER from Bay Love," while opting to disable comments on the post.

The display of familial affection comes in the wake of recent events involving Combs' residences in Los Angeles and Miami being raided by Homeland Security agents. Although Combs was not present during the raids, his two sons, Justin and Christian "King" Combs, were briefly detained.

Combs has since spoken out against the raids, alleging "excessive show of force and hostility exhibited by authorities."

Diddy was recently accused of rape, sex trafficking and prolonged abuse by ex-girlfriend R&B singer Cassie, whose real name is Cadandra Ventura. Combs has reportedly reached a settlement with Ventura.

However, two other women have also accused the hip-hop mogul of sexual abuse in another case.

Further complicating matters, a producer has accused Combs of various crimes, backed by purported photographic and video evidence, according to People magazine.

Combs' attorney, Shawn Holley, vehemently refutes these allegations, labeling them as "complete lies" and vowing to address them in court.

In response, Combs has maintained his innocence, denying any criminal wrongdoing and affirming his commitment to clearing his name through legal means.