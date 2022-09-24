Seal wanders into Massachusetts police station

article

A police station in Massachusetts got a surprise visit from a mammal early Friday morning.

The Beverly Police Department said "Shoebert" the seal got out of a local pond and made his way to the side of the police station for help.

Beverly Animal Control, Members of NOAA, the International Fund for Animal Welfare, and the Beverly Fire Department all came to attend to Shoebert and got him into a special wildlife carrier without incident.

They said the seal appeared to be in good health and "was a little sassy in the early morning hours."

Shoebert was taken to the Mystic Aquarium in Connecticut and will undergo a medical evaluation before he is released into the wild.

"Thank you Shoebert for having faith in the BPD, you will be deeply missed by your friends here," the department posted on Facebook. "Over the past week, you brought a lot of joy and happiness to our city. Feel free to come back and visit anytime!"

This story was reported from Los Angeles.