Elderly man who crashed into Seagoville home after medical episode shot by resident, police say

An 80-year-old man is recovering after crashing his car into a Seagoville home and being shot by the resident inside.

Shortly before 8 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 24, Kenneth Eisner was driving on May Road when he had a medical emergency and crashed into a nearby home.

First responders arrived at the scene of the crash and realized that Eisner had been shot.

Investigators say after his truck crashed into the home, a resident inside the bedroom shot the 80-year-old.

Bullet holes were seen in the front windshield of the vehicle.

Eisner was taken to the hospital where police say he is now stable.

No charges have been filed at this time.

The case will be referred to the Dallas County Grand Jury by Seagoville Police.