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Scripps National Spelling Bee: 5 North Texas students advance to quarterfinals

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Published  May 26, 2026 3:31 PM CDT
Education
FOX 4
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The Brief

    • Five North Texas students have advanced to the quarterfinal round of the 98th Scripps National Spelling Bee in Washington, D.C.
    • The local competitors, ranging in age from 10 to 14, represent schools in DeSoto, Prosper, Coppell, Burleson, and Euless.
    • The quarterfinals and semifinals take place Wednesday, leading up to the championship finals on Thursday night.

DALLAS - Five North Texas students have made it through the preliminary round of the 2026 Scripps National Spelling Bee.

What we know:

This is the 98th year for the competition, which is being held this year from Tuesday through Thursday at Constitution Hall in Washington, D.C.

There are a total of 247 spellers competing from across the country.

Local perspective:

Five students from North Texas advanced to the quarterfinal round. They include:

  • Benjamin Pearson, a 7th grader at the Katherine Johnson Technology Magnet Academy in DeSoto
  • Avishka Dudala, an 8th grader at Rogers Middle School in Prosper
  • Krish Manjunath, an 8th grader at Coppell Middle School East in Coppell
  • Luke Sturlin, an 8th grader at Kerr Middle School in Burleson
  • Bidhaan Bhattarai, a 5th grader at the Harmony School of Innovation in Euless

The 2025 champion was Faizan Zaki, a Plano ISD student who lives in Allen. He took home a $50,000 grand prize and bragging rights after spelling the word "éclaircissement" correctly.

Related

North Texan, 13, wins $50,000 grand prize in Scripps National Spelling Bee
article

North Texan, 13, wins $50,000 grand prize in Scripps National Spelling Bee

A teenaged North Texan has won the Scripps National Spelling Bee, securing the $50,000 grand prize and bragging rights for his home town of Allen.

What's next:

The quarterfinal and semifinal rounds will be held on Wednesday.

The finals are on Thursday night.

The Source: The information in this story comes from the Scripps National Spelling Bee website.

EducationDeSotoProsperCoppellBurlesonEuless