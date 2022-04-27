School safety summit held for North Texas school districts

article

A school safety summit was held Wednesday for school districts across North Texas.

This was the first in-person school safety gathering since before the COVID-19 pandemic.

Administrators from 80 school districts heard from those in law enforcement and those who have firsthand knowledge of school shootings.

Dr. Leigh Wall was superintendent of the Santa Fe ISD, near Houston, when that district's high school was the site of a mass shooting in 2018.

Ten people died.

Dr. Wall said it's important to share strategies.

"I think that each event, crisis, they're going to be different outcomes, different ways to respond different ways to manage, but I think understanding some of the complexities of it and having the opportunity to hear from others that say, ‘Hey, like us, here's all that was happening,’ at the same time that you will be navigating," she said. "Whether it’s communication, or preparing for the future, or managing funds, personnel training, all of the things that you need to put in place."

The state is divided into 20 regional service centers that help provide professional development to public school staff.

North Texas is part of Region 10, which includes approximately 840,000 students.