School districts back online after reporting intermittent internet problems

More North Texas school districts are back in session after reporting internet issues that affected online learning.

Richardson ISD said it started noticing problems around 8 a.m. Thursday causing spotty connectivity and overall slowness for teachers and students.

Allen and Frisco ISDs also reported students were having trouble logging in for their assignments.

A band teacher at Frisco's Vandeventer Middle School said he was sent home to continue teaching remotely after the internet went down on campus.

The problem was apparently with internet service provided to schools in Region 10. The provider had technical issues that impacted several districts.

Virtual instruction has since resumed.