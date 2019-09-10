Save Me Steve: Be on the lookout for an Equifax email

If you’re one of the 147 million victims of the Equifax data breach, you may want to keep an eye on your email inbox.

You should be on the lookout for an email from the Equifax data breach settlement administrator.

It details very specifically that compensation claims may be significantly reduced depending on how many valid claims are submitted.

In other words, you’re not getting $125 bucks. Instead, the amount will be substantially less.

But first, you must either verify your claim of alternative compensation by providing the name of the credit monitoring service you had in place when you filed your claim or you can amend your claim to request free credit monitoring instead.

The key is that if you fail to take action, your cash claim will be denied with no amended claim. You get nothing.

Again, the email will be coming soon from the Equifax data breach settlement administrator. It will include your claim number, which you will need to either verify or amend your claim.

