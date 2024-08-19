Salvation Army opens cooling stations around North Texas

People needing relief from the excessive heat can visit a Salvation Army cooling station.

There are now 11 cooling stations set up across Dallas, Denton, Collin, Tarrant, and Ellis counties.

Anyone is welcome to use the facilities, but they are primarily for people most at risk for heat-related illnesses, like seniors and those experiencing homelessness.

As the temperature climbs above 100 degrees, the Salvation Army said the cooling stations could save lives.

"It’s extremely critical. We know that this heat can be life-threatening, especially for those who are young or elderly or who have life-threatening issues. So, we want everyone who is needing to seek care from the heat, solace from the heat, to come on in to the Salvation Army," said Capt. Maxie DeBlanc with Salvation Army of North Texas.

The following locations are open as cooling stations:

Dallas County

Carr P. Collins Social Service Center

Garland Corps Community Center

Irving Corps Community Center

Oak Cliff Corps Community Center

Pleasant Grove Corps Community Center

Denton County

Denton Corps Community Center

Lewisville Corps Community Center

Collin County

Plano Corps Community Center

McKinney Corps Community Center

Tarrant County

Arlington Corps Community Center

Northside Corps Community Center

J.E. & L.E. Mabee Social Service Center (providing heat relief services)

Ellis County

Waxahachie Corps Community Center

The Salvation Army is also giving out food, water, and fans to those in need.

Pets are welcome.