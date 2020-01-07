Rockwall home intentionally set on fire on Christmas Eve

article

Investigators need help finding the person who intentionally set a Rockwall home on fire on Christmas Eve.

The house in the 200 block of Dial Road was completely destroyed by the fire in the early morning hours of Dec. 24.

Rockwall fire investigators determined it was caused by arson. They did not release any specific details about the crime but shared a photo of a gray Nissan or similar vehicle that was seen in the area before the fire started.

The fire investigators want to talk to the driver because he or she may have seen something.

Anyone with information about the car or who may have witnessed something suspicious in the area should call the Rockwall Fire Department’s Fire Marshal’s Division at 972-771-7774.

Anonymous tips are also welcome at 1-877-4FIRE45.