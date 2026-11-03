Robots with anti-James Talarico messages seen in Dallas on election day

The Brief Robots holding messages attacking Democratic U.S. Senate candidate James Talarico were seen in Fretz Park in Dallas on election day. The humanoid bots were quite mobile as they ran around the parking lot near Fretz Public Library, a Dallas County polling site. The robots' owner went viral earlier in 2026 after buying a plane ticket for his robot companion on a Southwest flight, prompting the airline to change its policies.



Though they couldn't vote in this year's midterm elections, robots seen at a Dallas County polling site on election day made their thoughts known about Democratic U.S. Senate candidate James Talarico.

Anti-Talarico robots

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Local perspective:

Two humanoid robots holding anti-James Talarico messages were seen at Fretz Park in Dallas on Tuesday, November 3.

Both bots had signs stuck to the top of their heads. One sign read: "Talarico changes his mind more than I change my batteries," while the other robot's sign said, "Say no to Talafreako."

The robots were quite mobile in video provided to FOX 4 of the pair running around the parking lot near Fretz Park Library, a Dallas County polling site.

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Dig deeper:

It's not the first time FOX 4 has covered these humanoid robots this year.

In May, Aaron Mehdizadeh brought his robotic companion Stewie on a Southwest Airlines flight, even buying the bot a ticket for the flight to Las Vegas.

The next day, Southwest updated their baggage policy to implement a robot ban including human-like and animal-like bots.

Mehdizadeh, who owns The Robot Company that produces the humanoid bots, told FOX 4 he made sure the bot's battery was under the FAA limit before buying it a seat.

"I understand why people have the fear," he said. "But if you are aligned towards the future and position yourself to be always learning, every new AI feature that comes out, and being ahead of the curve, this could be one of the greatest things that’s ever happened in human history."