Robitussin cough syrup recalled nationwide due to microbial contamination

article

Robitussin cough syrup sold nationwide has been recalled due to microbial contamination, which could lead to deadly infections for immunocompromised people, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

Robitussin manufacturer, Haleon, announced the voluntary recall in a Jan. 24 notice posted on the FDA’s website . It impacts eight lots of Robitussin Honey CF Max Day Adult and Robitussin Honey CF Max Nighttime Adult, the notice said.

Haleon said it had not received any reports of adverse events related to the recall.

RELATED: Charcuterie meat recall: Salmonella infections have doubled; advisory issued

Robitussin Honey CF Max Day and Nighttime are cough syrups used for the temporary relief of symptoms that come with a cold or flu, hay fever, or other respiratory allergies.

Haleon said it was notifying its distributors and customers directly and providing them with instructions for the return of all recalled products.

Consumers that have purchased the recalled cough syrup "should stop consumption immediately," the notice stated.

Any adverse reactions or quality problems from the recalled Robitussin product can be reported to the FDA's MedWatch Adverse Event Reporting program either online , by regular mail or fax.

Robitussin cough syrup recall: How to tell if your medicine is impacted

The recall includes six lots of Robitussin Honey CF Max Day Adult, sold in 4-ounce and 8-ounce bottles, and two lots of Robitussin Honey CF Max Adult, sold in an 8-ounce bottle.

One lot of 4-ounce, daytime cough syrup, T10810, expires on Oct. 31, 2025.

Four lots of 8-ounce daytime cough syrups, including T08730, T08731, T08732, and T08733, expire on May 31, 2025. Another with lot number T10808 expires on Sept. 30, 2025.

The two lots of nighttime cough syrup recalled, T08740 and T08742, expire on June 30, 2026.

This story was reported from Cincinnati.