Roanoke motorcycle officer in critical condition after fiery crash near Texas Motor Speedway
ROANOKE, Texas - A Roanoke police officer is in critical condition following a fiery multi-vehicle crash early Sunday morning involving a fleeing motorcyclist near Texas Motor Speedway, authorities said.
Fiery crash in Roanoke
What we know:
The incident happened in the early morning hours of Sunday, September 20, 2026, along State Highway 114 just west of Interstate 35W.
According to the Roanoke Police Department, officers were conducting targeted traffic enforcement along SH 114 following numerous complaints of high-speed motorcycles in the area for an event at the nearby speedway.
A Roanoke officer operating a police motorcycle tried to initiate a traffic stop on a speeding motorcycle, but the rider refused to stop and fled. During the pursuit, both the police motorcycle and the fleeing suspect crashed with a third vehicle on the highway.
The injured officer was taken to a local hospital, where police said he is currently in critical condition.
The fleeing suspect was taken into custody and also transported to a hospital for treatment of injuries sustained in the crash.
Authorities have not released further details regarding the ongoing investigation or updates on the officer's condition.
The Source: Information in this article is from the Roanoke Police Department.