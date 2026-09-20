Roanoke motorcycle officer in critical condition after fiery crash near Texas Motor Speedway

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The Brief A Roanoke motorcycle officer is in critical condition following a pursuit-related multi-vehicle crash on Highway 114. Police were pursuing a fleeing speeding motorcyclist near Texas Motor Speedway when both collided with a third vehicle. The suspect was taken into custody and hospitalized, while the cause and specifics of the crash remain under investigation.



A Roanoke police officer is in critical condition following a fiery multi-vehicle crash early Sunday morning involving a fleeing motorcyclist near Texas Motor Speedway, authorities said.

Fiery crash in Roanoke

What we know:

The incident happened in the early morning hours of Sunday, September 20, 2026, along State Highway 114 just west of Interstate 35W.

According to the Roanoke Police Department, officers were conducting targeted traffic enforcement along SH 114 following numerous complaints of high-speed motorcycles in the area for an event at the nearby speedway.

A Roanoke officer operating a police motorcycle tried to initiate a traffic stop on a speeding motorcycle, but the rider refused to stop and fled. During the pursuit, both the police motorcycle and the fleeing suspect crashed with a third vehicle on the highway.

The injured officer was taken to a local hospital, where police said he is currently in critical condition.

The fleeing suspect was taken into custody and also transported to a hospital for treatment of injuries sustained in the crash.

Authorities have not released further details regarding the ongoing investigation or updates on the officer's condition.