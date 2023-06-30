1 killed in Richardson shopping center parking lot shooting

One person is dead after a shooting in the parking lot of a Richardson shopping center.

At around 3:25 p.m. Richardson police were called to a shooting on Inge Drive, just west of US-75.

Police found the deceased man inside a car with a gunshot wound.

Investigators say that a black Acura was seen leaving the area.

Richardson police believe that the victim and suspect had a planned to meet and both fired shots inside the car.

No further information was released about the victim or suspect.

They ask that anyone with information give them a call.