Report: Dallas in the running to host relocated 2020 Republican National Convention

Republican National Committee officials will visit Dallas in upcoming days to evaluate the city’s potential for hosting the party’s relocated convention, according to a report.

Axios reported Thursday that Dallas was one of at least seven cities that are under consideration to host the event. President Donald Trump pulled the convention out of Charlotte after the state’s governor said it would need to be a downsized event with social distancing due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The report said Dallas would be a viable host site because of its numerous hotel rooms and venue space available. It also cited the many Republican donors who live in the Dallas area and the fact that Texas has a Republican governor, Greg Abbott.

A spokesman for Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson said the mayor’s office has not been contacted by RNC officials, as of Thursday morning.

Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins has previously said he has zero interest in the Republican convention, or any party’s convention, being hosted in Dallas due to concerns over coronavirus spread.

Other cities being considered are: Atlanta, Jacksonville, Nashville, Phoenix and possibly New Orleans and Savannah.

Dallas previously hosted the Republicans in 1984, when the party re-nominated Ronald Reagan, at the Dallas Convention Center. Dallas was a runner up to host the 2016 Republican convention, but the party instead selected Cleveland.

The 2020 convention is scheduled to take place August 24-27.