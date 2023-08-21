Rare spotless baby giraffe born at Tennessee zoo needs a name

article

A rare spotless baby giraffe was born at a zoo in Tennessee and she is so adorable.

Standing at a mere 6 feet tall, the newest addition to the Bright’s Zoo in Limestone, Tennessee, was born on July 31, 2023, according to David Bright, the zoo’s director.

"She’s a beautiful solid brown," Brights told FOX TV Stations. "Giraffe experts believe she is the only solid-colored reticulated giraffe living anywhere on the planet."

The baby giraffe, who has yet to be named, is thriving under her mother’s care and zoo staff are also assisting.

Rare spotless baby giraffe thriving under her mother's care at Bright's Zoo. (Bright's Zoo)

"The international coverage of our patternless baby giraffe has created a much-needed spotlight on giraffe conservation. Wild populations are silently slipping into extinction, with 40% of the wild giraffe population lost in just the last three decades," said Tony Bright, founder of Bright’s Zoo.

The zoo said it has not only donated to organizations such as Save Giraffes Now, a non-profit in Africa dedicated to saving the giraffe population, but Bright’s Zoo also has a successful breeding program for these gentle giants.

Spotless baby giraffe believed to be only one in the world. (Bright's Zoo)

The spotless baby is available to the public to see but also, the zoo is asking for help naming their newest family member.

The zoo has narrowed down their options to four names, which include:

Kipekee: Unique

Firyali: Unusual or Extraordinary

Shakiri: "She is most beautiful."

Jamella: "One of great beauty."

Those who want to vote for their favorite name can do so on Tuesday, August 22. The zoo will pin a post on their Facebook page and people can comment their vote in the post.

The name with the most votes will be announced in about two weeks.

This story was reported from Los Angeles.