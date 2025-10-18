Race for the Cure: Dallas and North Texas

Hundreds of breast cancer survivors and their loved ones will hit the streets in Richardson today.

The annual Susan G. Komen Race for the Cure will start at 8:45 a.m. However, the event site opened at 6:30 a.m. and the opening ceremony will begin at 8:15 a.m.

Breast cancer patients and their supporters will take part in a 5K walk to raise funds for research and awareness. The goal is to raise $1.13 million during this race.

The non-profit corporation has donated more than $1 billion to the fight against breast cancer since it was founded in 1982.

Event Schedule

6:30 a.m. | Event Site Opens

8:15 a.m. | Opening Ceremony

8:45 a.m. | Race begins

10:00 a.m. 11:00 a.m. | Post-Race Celebration

Where is the race?

The University of Texas at Dallas

800 W. Campbell Rd.

Richardson, TX 75080

Parking

Guests may park for free at the CityLine/Bush Station (1,193 spaces) located under the President George Bush Turnpike, north of the station platform.

View Site Map

View Parking Details

What is the cost to register?

Adult: $45

Virtual Adult: $45

Youth (under 18): $30

Virtual Youth (under 18) $30

How long is the Race?

The Race is approximately three miles. You may also choose to walk/run a one-mile route.

Can I walk the Race?

Absolutely!

View the Route Map