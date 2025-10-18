Race for the Cure: Dallas and North Texas
DALLAS - Hundreds of breast cancer survivors and their loved ones will hit the streets in Richardson today.
The annual Susan G. Komen Race for the Cure will start at 8:45 a.m. However, the event site opened at 6:30 a.m. and the opening ceremony will begin at 8:15 a.m.
Breast cancer patients and their supporters will take part in a 5K walk to raise funds for research and awareness. The goal is to raise $1.13 million during this race.
The non-profit corporation has donated more than $1 billion to the fight against breast cancer since it was founded in 1982.
Event Schedule
6:30 a.m. | Event Site Opens
8:15 a.m. | Opening Ceremony
8:45 a.m. | Race begins
10:00 a.m. 11:00 a.m. | Post-Race Celebration
Where is the race?
The University of Texas at Dallas
800 W. Campbell Rd.
Richardson, TX 75080
Parking
Guests may park for free at the CityLine/Bush Station (1,193 spaces) located under the President George Bush Turnpike, north of the station platform.
What is the cost to register?
Adult: $45
Virtual Adult: $45
Youth (under 18): $30
Virtual Youth (under 18) $30
How long is the Race?
The Race is approximately three miles. You may also choose to walk/run a one-mile route.
Can I walk the Race?
Absolutely!
