Prosper ISD reports 3 COVID-19 cases in second week of school

article

A fast-growing school district that began both in-person and online classes last week is already reporting new cases of COVID-19.

There are three known cases of the virus in Prosper ISD in Collin County. They involve Hughes Elementary, Hays Middle School and the school district administration.

Prosper ISD did not say if those who tested positive are students or staff members.

The district said those who had close contact with the infected people have already been notified and were urged to self-quarantine.