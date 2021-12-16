Prosecutors say Tesla employee waited for coworker to get off before shooting him in head

A Tesla employee allegedly waited for his coworker to get off work, before fatally shooting him in the head in the factory's parking lot, prosecutors said.

Anthony Solima, 29, was charged Thursday with murder and the special circumstance if lying in wait, as well as possession of an assault weapon.

Solima and the victim, identified as Lee Brasier, 42, had gotten into an argument at work on Monday and Solima abruptly walked off the job, authorities said.

Prosecutors said Solima came back to the Tesla facility and waited in the parking lot with a .223-caliber short-barreled AR-15 and shot Brasier in the head. Brasier had just finished his shift and was leaving work when he was fatally shot.

Brasier sustained at least one gunshot wound and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Solima was arrested and remains in custody at Santa Rita Jail. He is being held without bail.