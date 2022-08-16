Program offers free Wi-Fi in these Fort Worth neighborhoods

article

There is now free Wi-Fi service in some older Fort Worth neighborhoods.

The service was rolled out Tuesday in the Rosemont, Northside, Ash Crescent and Lake Como neighborhoods.

City officials said it’s meant to help raise the quality of life in those neighborhoods, which statistically have lower household incomes and higher poverty and unemployment rates.

Residents will be able to learn or work from home, search for jobs, apply for assistance and more.

Until now, Fort Worth’s free wireless service was only available at city libraries and community centers.

It will be expanded to the Stop Six neighborhood in the fall.