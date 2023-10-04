Princeton ISD, police investigate alleged inappropriate relationship between staff member and student
PRINCETON, Texas - Princeton ISD and the police are investigating an alleged inappropriate relationship between a staff member and Princeton High student.
The school put out a short statement on social media saying they are assisting Princeton PD with the investigation.
Princeton ISD says the person named in the complaint no longer works for the district.
The district says that student safety is a top priority and if parents have any concerns they should reach out to administrators.