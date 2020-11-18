Trump campaign to file for vote recount in Milwaukee, Dane counties

President Donald Trump's campaign will file a petition on Wednesday, Nov. 18 for a recount in two Wisconsin counties – Milwaukee and Dane.

The campaign cites "illegally altered absentee ballots, illegally issued absentee ballots, and illegal advice given by government officials allowing Wisconsin’s Voter ID laws to be circumvented." Again, this WILL NOT be a statewide vote recount.

The Trump campaign said in a news release, these "two counties were selected because they are the locations of the worst irregularities. Donald J. Trump for President, Inc. transferred $3 million to Wisconsin to cover the estimated cost of the recounts."

Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett reacted to the Trump campaign's request, saying "it's not surprising." Barrett indicated the vote recount would happen on the third floor of the Wisconsin Center in downtown Milwaukee beginning on Thursday, Nov. 19.

"After four years of racial attacks, after four years of attacks on cities, after four years of attempting to divide people, why wouldn't President Trump end his presidency on one last failed attempt to divide," Barrett said. "Of course, it's disappointing."

The mayor suggested the Trump campaign wanted to have "one last mass gathering, that is going to put people's health in peril." That is because there will be roughly 120 tables, each staffed with two individuals, have three observers nearby, as well as media and lawyers. Barrett said he expects there to be 800 to 1,000 people at the recount. He said fortunately, the location on the third floor of the Wisconsin Center is "expansive" -- and there "should be adequate room for social distancing."

The Wisconsin Elections Commission says no petition has been received yet, but the Trump campaign has told WEC staff one will be filed Wednesday.

In Milwaukee and Dane counties, Democrat Joe Biden received 577,455 votes. He won statewide by 20,608 votes, based on canvassed results submitted by the counties.

The recount, once formally approved by the elections commission chair, could start as soon as Thursday and no later than Saturday. It would have to be complete by Dec. 1.

Recounts in Wisconsin and across the country have historically resulted in very few vote changes. A 2016 presidential recount in Wisconsin netted Trump an additional 131 votes.

President Trump won Wisconsin by fewer than 23,000 votes that year and opposed the recount brought by Green Party candidate Jill Stein.

President Trump and other Republicans have made claims of fraud and irregularities in the Wisconsin election, without evidence. The state’s top elections chief and local officials have said there were no substantial reports of problems or wrongdoing.

Associated Press contributed to this report.