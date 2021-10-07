President Biden to talk vaccine mandates during Chicago visit

President Joe Biden will visit the Chicago area Thursday to stress the importance of COVID-19 vaccine requirements for businesses.

Biden will meet with a prominent lineup of city and state officials such as Gov. JB Pritzker, Mayor Lori Lightfoot and U.S. Reps. Sean Casten and Brad Schneider.

The president is scheduled to fly into O'Hare International Airport at 1 p.m. where he will be greeted by the governor and mayor.

At 2:45 p.m., Biden will visit a Elk Grove Village construction site run by Clayco, a large building firm that is set to announce a new vaccinate-or-test requirement for its workforce. The company is taking action weeks ahead of a forthcoming rule by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration that will require all employers with more than 100 employees to require that their staffs be vaccinated or face weekly testing for the coronavirus.

White House officials said Biden will encourage other businesses to follow suit, by taking action ahead of the OSHA rule and to go even further by requiring shots for their employees without offering a test-out option.

Biden is also set to meet with the CEO of United Airlines, Scott Kirby, whose company successfully implemented a vaccine mandate — with no option for workers to be tested instead. Less than 1% have failed to comply and risk termination.

Biden abruptly canceled his Sept. 29 trip to Chicago amid intense negotiations over budget reconciliation and the bipartisan infrastructure deal.

In conjunction with the president’s trip to Chicago, the White House was releasing a report outlining the early successes of vaccine mandates at driving up vaccination rates and the economic case for businesses and local governments to implement them. It points to everything from reduced employee hours to diminished restaurant reservations in areas with fewer vaccinations, not to mention markedly reduced instances of serious illness and death from the virus in areas with higher vaccination rates.

Millions of workers, the White House notes, say they are still unable to work due to pandemic-related effects, because their workplaces have been shuttered or reduced service, or because they’re afraid to work or can’t get child care.

"The evidence has been overwhelmingly clear that these vaccine mandates work," said Charlie Anderson, director of economic policy and budget for the White House COVID-19 response team. "And so now, I think it’s a good time to lift up and say, ‘Now’s the time to move, if you haven’t yet.’"

Biden was last in Illinois on July 7 when he delivered remarks about his infrastructure plan at McHenry County College in Crystal Lake.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.