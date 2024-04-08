Powerball drawing: 3 Texas tickets in $150,000 prize

A single jackpot-winning ticket in this weekend's $1.3 billion Powerball drawing was sold in Oregon.

The winning numbers were 22, 27, 44, 52, 69 and the red Powerball 9.

While the Oregon ticket was the only one to match all 6, several other winning tickets claimed big prizes.

There were $1 million winners in Arizona, Delaware, Florida, Iowa, Massachusetts, Michigan and Wyoming.

Texas Powerball Winners 4/6/2024

Though no one in Texas became a billionaire in Saturday's drawing, there were many winners.

Three tickets sold in Texas matched 4 of the 5 white balls, hit the Powerball and chose the Power Play option, according to the Texas Lottery. Those three tickets each won a $150,000 prize.

The Texas Lottery said 345,687 tickets sold in the Lone Star State won at least $4.

The next Powerball drawing is set for Monday, April 8th.

The drawing has an estimated jackpot of $20 million.