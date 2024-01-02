Powerball drawing: $2M winning ticket sold in Texas

On Monday night, a $842.4 million Powerball jackpot-winning ticket was sold in Michigan, but there was also a Texan who took home a large chunk of change.

The winning numbers were 21, 49, 44, 42 and 12 with the Powerball number of 01.

One ticket from Texas matched the 5 white balls, but not the Powerball.

The total prize with the Power Play was $2,000,000.

The Texas Lottery says the ticket was sold at a Murphy Express on International Boulevard in Laredo.

Even if you didn't win big, there are plenty of players in the Lone Star State who won some cash.

Overall, the state saw 148,498 Powerball players take home at least $4, according to the Texas Lottery.

3 Texans won $150,000.

The next Powerball drawing will be Wednesday, January 3. The estimated jackpot has been reset to $20 million.