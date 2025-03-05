Power Outages: Over 70,000 still without power in Dallas-Fort Worth

article

The Brief Thousands of people remain without power Wednesday morning. Crews are working to restore downed power lines, but it is unclear when hard-hit areas will see restored power. Oncor is urging residents to exercise caution and avoid debris near power lines.



More than 70,000 people remain without power after powerful storms swept through North Texas early Tuesday morning.

Winds exceeding 80 miles per hour brought down power lines and trees across the DFW area. An EF-1 tornado hit Irving, causing additional damage to power lines and buildings.

As of 7 a.m. Wednesday, more than 73,000 Oncor customers remain without power, down from a peak of more than 335,000 outages during the height of the storms on Tuesday.

Power Outages in North Texas

By the numbers:

Here are the outage numbers as of 9 a.m., according to Oncor:

Dallas: 20,677

Tarrant: 9,683

Collin: 5,739

Denton: 4,138

What's next:

Crews are working to restore damaged power lines. Restoration is expected to be complete by Thursday night, though the hardest-hit areas may see power fully restored by Friday.

These areas include McKinney, Irving, Farmers Branch, and parts of northern DFW, according to Oncor.

What we don't know:

It is still unclear when all outages will be fully restored.

What you can do:

Oncor customers can report outages by texting "OUT" to 66267 or by calling 888-313-4747.

If you see a downed power line, call 911 immediately.

Oncor is urging residents to exercise caution and avoid debris near power lines.