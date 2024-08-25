Expand / Collapse search

Post Malone’s F-1 Trillion truck on display at Dallas Raising Canes

Published  August 25, 2024 6:02pm CDT
Artwork from Post Malone's "F-1 Trillion" album

DALLAS - North Texas native Post Malone is teaming up with Raising Canes once again by showcasing the Ford F-150 truck from the cover of his new country album "F-1Trillion."

The truck will be on display at the Post Malone and Dallas Cowboys restaurant on West Northwest Highway through Thursday.

Fans who post a picture of the truck with the hashtag #CanesF1Trillion on social media will be entered into a contest for a chance to win free concert tickets.

The tickets will be for the Austin or Houston shows of Malone’s upcoming tour.

Post Malone's country album debuts

The wait is over. Texas-raised singer Post Malone has released his first country album. Good Day chats with Tara Ward and Ryan Fox, hosts of 99.5's 'Wake Up With the Wolf' show, about the new album, an upcoming high school marching band contest, FOX 4's Poppy, and more.