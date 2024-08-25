Post Malone’s F-1 Trillion truck on display at Dallas Raising Canes

article

North Texas native Post Malone is teaming up with Raising Canes once again by showcasing the Ford F-150 truck from the cover of his new country album "F-1Trillion."

The truck will be on display at the Post Malone and Dallas Cowboys restaurant on West Northwest Highway through Thursday.

Fans who post a picture of the truck with the hashtag #CanesF1Trillion on social media will be entered into a contest for a chance to win free concert tickets.

The tickets will be for the Austin or Houston shows of Malone’s upcoming tour.