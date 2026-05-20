Pooh Shiesty trial date set for alleged Gucci Mane kidnapping, robbery case

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The Brief Memphis rapper Pooh Shiesty and eight co-defendants will stand trial in a Dallas federal court beginning July 6, 2026. Prosecutors allege Williams orchestrated the armed robbery and kidnapping of Gucci Mane to force a release from his record label. Defense attorneys dispute the charges due to a lack of physical evidence while Williams remains in federal custody.



Memphis rapper Pooh Shiesty has now received his scheduled trial date this summer in a Dallas federal court over allegations that he and several others kidnapped and robbed rapper Gucci Mane during a studio recording session in April.

Pooh Shiesty July 2026 trial date

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - APRIL 11: Rapper Pooh Shiesty performs onstage during 2021 Shiesty Season Spring Fest at Central Station on April 11, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images) Expand

What we know:

The federal pretrial order that was filed on Monday sets the case for trial beginning July 6, 2026.

The final pretrial conference is scheduled for July 1, 2026, before Senior U.S. District Judge David Godbey.

Pooh Shiesty, whose legal name is Lontrell Williams Jr., is one of nine defendants charged in the case. Others named in the indictment include his father, Lontrell Williams Sr., and rapper Rodney Wright Jr., who performs under the name Big30.

Lontrell Williams Jr.

Inside the alleged Gucci Mane robbery, kidnapping charges

The backstory:

Federal prosecutors allege Williams orchestrated a January meeting with Gucci Mane, whose legal name is Radric Davis, at a Dallas recording studio before he and others robbed and kidnapped the Atlanta rapper and his associates at gunpoint.

Investigators claim Williams wanted to be released from his recording contract with Gucci Mane’s label, The New 1017 Records.

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Defense attorneys have previously disputed the allegations, arguing investigators lacked key physical evidence tied to the alleged robbery and contract dispute.

Williams has remained in federal custody since his arrest.

Earlier this spring, a federal judge ruled there was probable cause supporting the kidnapping allegation and denied his release from jail pending trial.

Next for Pooh Shiesty and co-defendants

Pooh Shiesty Instagram post

What's next:

The July 6, 2026, trial date applies to all nine defendants currently charged in the case.