Poll: Texas men rank Chick-fil-A as top fast food spot for proposals

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The Brief Chick-fil-A is the top fast food spot for marriage proposals in Texas, according to a survey of 3,020 men citing its polite service and relaxed atmosphere. Rising costs and a desire for low-pressure environments are driving the trend, with over one-third of men considering budget-friendly venues for the big moment. Most women are open to the idea, with 49% saying a fast food proposal would be "memorable" and 24% finding it romantic, while only 4% viewed it negatively.



As the cost of living continues to squeeze budgets, the traditional candlelit dinner may be losing its grip on the "gold standard" for marriage proposals. According to a new survey from ACE.com, many Texas men are finding that the secret to a successful engagement might just be found at the local drive-thru.

Chick-fil-A proposals

The survey of 3,020 men across the Lone Star State aimed to determine which fast food chains offer the best atmosphere for popping the question. Topping the list was Chick-fil-A, lauded for its "relentlessly polite service" and calm, family-friendly environment.

What they're saying:

"Proposals have always felt like high-stakes moments, but what we’re seeing here is that people are rethinking what really matters," a spokesperson for ACE.com said. "A relaxed environment can take the pressure off and make the moment feel more genuine."

The Top 10 Fast Food Proposal Spots in Texas:

Chick-fil-A: Favored for its low-pressure vibe and reliable service. Pizza Hut: Seen as a "middle ground" between fast food and sit-down dining. Taco Bell: The choice for couples who value spontaneity and humor. Dairy Queen: Noted for its nostalgic, sentimental charm. McDonald’s: Praised for its unpretentious, "real life" authenticity. Burger King: Attracts those looking for a non-traditional, bold statement. Wendy’s: A solid choice for those seeking a playful yet intentional setting. Sonic Drive-In: Offers a cinematic, private experience inside the car. Popeyes: Targeted toward couples who appreciate big flavor and character. Subway: A practical, low-key environment where the focus stays on the question.

The shift toward more accessible venues appears to be driven by both comfort and economics. The survey found that 69% of Texas men believe the setting influences the outcome of a proposal, while more than one in three admitted that rising dining costs make them more likely to consider a budget-friendly venue.

Is it a dealbreaker?

While men are strategizing, the survey also checked in with the ones receiving the rings. A poll of 100 women suggested that the fast food approach is rarely a dealbreaker. Nearly half (49%) said a fast food proposal would be "funny but memorable," while 24% would find it romantic. Only 4% of women surveyed viewed the move as "desperate."

The data suggests that for many modern couples, the "yes" is more about the person and the comfort of the moment than the price of the menu.