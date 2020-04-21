Police looking for 2 suspects in Mesquite murder

article

Mesquite police are searching for two men accused of murder.

Both Jaylynn Turner and Bernard Cooper face capital murder charges for the death of 23-year-old Tyler Anderson.

Anderson was shot while sitting in his car Friday night on Galloway Avenue near Interstate 30.

Anyone with information about 20-year-old Turner or 21-year-old Cooper should contact the Mesquite Police Department at 972-216-6252.

There is a reward for tips leading to their arrests.