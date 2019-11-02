Police investigating possible road rage shooting in Grand Prairie

Grand Prairie police are investigating a possible road rage shooting that happened Friday night.

According to police, the victim was shot while driving eastbound on I-20, between State Highway 161 and Carrier Parkway.

After the shooting, the victim was taken to a hospital, and is listed in critical condition.

The shooter is believed to have been in a white car, possibly a hatchback.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 972-988-8477 (TIPS) or the Grand Prairie Police Department at 972-237-8790.