Police investigating armed robbery at Richland Hills convenience store

Police are working to identify the man who robbed a Richland Hills convenience store at gunpoint late Thursday night.

The robbery happened just before 11 p.m., at a convenience store in the 6900 block of Baker Blvd.

According to police, the male suspect was armed with a handgun when he went into the store, and forced two people to the ground, before ordering the employee to fill a bag with the money from the register.

The suspect fled on foot after the robbery.

When police responded, they set up a perimeter, but were unable to find the suspect, who was later seen leaving an apartment in the 3200 block of Ash Park in a white four-door vehicle, possibly a Nissan Altima.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Schmid at 817-616-3789 or dschmid@richlandhills.com or CrimeStoppers at 817-469-TIPS (8477) or www.469tips.com.