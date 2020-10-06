Police get creative for National Night Out during coronavirus pandemic

The annual National Night Out on Tuesday looked a lot different this year because of the pandemic.

The community policing event also comes at a time of increased tension and scrutiny of police departments.

They weren't really able to get into real conversation for change, but police say they haven’t been able to do face to face events much this year. So even just having that personal interaction helps and boosts morale.

National Night Out during COVID means a makeshift drive-thru by serving up burgers at Flag Pole Hill Park in Lake Highlands for Dallas Police’s Northeast Division.

It’s a little bit of fun during a tough year for the department, dealing with the pandemic, the resignation of its chief, debate over its overtime budget and recent vandalism to Dallas PD headquarters.

“Basically, it’s something where we can still talk,” said Dallas Police Deputy Chief William Griffith. “Through COVID-19, most of our stuff has been virtual, and we haven’t really been able to see the community one on one.”

Griffith wants people to know police are still here.

“Still engaging. Still talking,” he said.

Ramsey Pruitt protested this summer as part of the Black Lives Matter Movement in response to police killings of Black people this year.

“We’re against bad police. I think everyone is,” he said. “And so, this is a good way to kind of bridge that gap. We want our police to know us and us to know police and not to be this war, which is what it is.”

“I think our officers are doing really, really well. I think they’re all coming to work,” Griffith said. “They’re showing that they are here still to serve, no matter everything that is going on right now.”

Isabel’s son, Aaron, is inspired by their work.

“My son wants to become a police officer. I tell him that to be a police officer, you have to be a well-rounded individual,” she said. “And I think that this is the perfect example for him to see that firsthand, especially because we are Hispanic as well.”

“I just want to help out the community,” Aaron said.

There were other National Night Out events tonight all across DFW. Masks were encouraged.