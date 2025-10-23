Police find hundreds of child pornography files on UTA professor's laptop

The Brief A UTA mathematics professor, Paul William Leafgreen, was arrested and charged with possession of child sexual abuse material. Police found 254 images and 52 videos of confirmed child pornography on his laptop during a search in August 2025. Leafgreen has been placed on administrative leave by UTA and is currently out on bond; his next court date is set for April 10, 2026.



A University of Texas at Arlington mathematics professor was arrested after police said they found hundreds of images and videos of child sexual abuse material on his laptop, according to court records.

What we know:

49-year-old Paul William Leafgreen, of Hurst, was charged in Tarrant County with possession of child pornography involving visual depictions of children younger than 18, and engaging in sexual conduct, according to a criminal complaint filed in October.

Paul Leafgreen

Investigation uncovered an IP address

Timeline:

The investigation began in April when Euless police detectives were monitoring a peer-to-peer network known for sharing child pornography, according to an arrest warrant affidavit. Investigators traced a download containing known child sexual abuse files to an IP address registered to Leafgreen’s home in Hurst.

Police surveillance confirmed Leafgreen lived at the address, and a search warrant was issued in August.

When officers searched the home on August 6, 2025, they seized several electronic devices, including Leafgreen’s personal laptop and cellphone, according to the affidavit.

Professor confessed to downloading material, affidavit says

Dig deeper:

According to the police affidavit, Leafgreen told detectives he used a software to download explicit material and admitted some of it involved minors. He said he deleted the videos after viewing them but acknowledged knowing they depicted children as young as 5 years old.

Leafgreen told police he began viewing such material earlier in 2025 but said he stopped because it was "disturbing" and "felt wrong," the affidavit said. He denied being attracted to minors or sharing the material intentionally.

Forensic analysis later found 254 images and 52 videos of confirmed child sexual abuse material on Leafgreen’s laptop, police said. The files included multiple series depicting children estimated to be between 10 and 15 years old, according to investigators. The analysis also found traces of other peer-to-peer applications and browser activity consistent with file sharing, the affidavit stated.

Euless police detective C. LaPenna wrote that Leafgreen "knowingly and intentionally possessed or accessed with intent to view" visual material of minors engaged in sexual conduct. The offense is classified as a second-degree felony, punishable by up to 20 years in prison. Court records show the complaint was filed October 8 by the Tarrant County District Attorney’s Office.

University action and legal status

Local perspective:

Leafgreen, who has been listed as a senior mathematics lecturer at UTA, was taken into custody by Euless police and booked into the Tarrant County Jail, according to the affidavit.

The university said in a statement that Leafgreen has been placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of the criminal case.

What's next:

Tarrant County Sheriff's Office says Leafgreen bonded out on October 3 and his bond was set at $40,000.

His next court date is April 10, 2026, at 8:30 A.M.