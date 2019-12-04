Police: Couple may have tried to abduct child near Carrollton school

article

Carrollton police are warning parents about an attempted abduction near an elementary school.

It happened Monday afternoon near Polser Elementary School.

A student walking home from school said she was approached by a man and a woman in a black SUV who asked her to get in their vehicle.

The child said no and ran off. She then told her parents about the incident.

Police said they are checking surveillance cameras in the area. Anyone with video or information should call 972-466-3333.

They also asked parents to talk to their children about safety.