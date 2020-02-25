Police: 3 suspects armed with rifles wanted for killing Dallas man

article

Dallas police are looking for three men who took off after a fatal shooting at a southeast Dallas apartment complex.

The shooting happened around 12:30 p.m. Friday at the Bella Vida Apartments on Antoinette Street.

Responding officers found 31-year-old Brannon King suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital and died a few days later.

Witnesses told the officers they saw three black male suspects armed with rifles running away from the scene right after the shooting. They got into a white Chrysler 200 sedan.

Anyone with information about the vehicle or the suspects should call the Dallas Police Department’s homicide unit.

Crime Stoppers is also offering up to a $5,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest and indictment in the case. Anonymous tipsters can call 214-373-8477.