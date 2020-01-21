Police: 2 hurt in drive by shooting in South Dallas

article

A 15-year-old boy and a 20-year-old man were wounded in a shooting in South Dallas Monday night.

The shooting happened on a corner just south of Fair Park. Police said a group of people in a dark gray Ford Taurus drove by and began shooting.

The two victims ran to a home on Warren Avenue where they realized they had been shot in the arm and ankle. They were taken to the hospital in good condition.

Dallas police said the shooting may have stemmed from an ongoing feud.