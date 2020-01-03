Police: 12-year-old Allen boy called in bomb threat at New Hampshire school

article

Police say a 12-year-old boy from Allen used an app to call in a bomb threat at a New Hampshire school.

Seabook police in New Hampshire said the threat was directed at Seabrook Schools. Someone called police and said there was a bomb located in room 206, on the second floor of the school.

Officers responded to the school, and found no evidence of a bomb.

Investigators were able to trace the call back to a 12-year-old boy in Allen.

The boy and his family are cooperating with police, and the boy admitted that there was no bomb.

No word yet on if the boy will face charges.