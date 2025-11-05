Plano voters to decide DART future in May 2026 special election

The Brief Plano City Council approved a special election in May to let voters decide whether the city should withdraw from DART (Dallas Area Rapid Transit) services. The vote followed a council meeting where over 100 people spoke in opposition, emphasizing their reliance on DART for work and medical needs. If voters choose to leave, the city plans to implement alternative micro-transit and paratransit options in early 2026, though the city would still owe DART debt obligations.



More than 100 people spoke at Plano’s city council meeting. The majority of people asked council members to reconsider withdrawing from DART.

Ultimately, the city council approved a special election in May for voters to decide.

What we know:

If voters choose to end services, the city staff says they do have alternative transit options, and they're ready to implement them in early 2026. Those alternatives include micro-transit and paratransit, and city staff says money is set aside to implement those options.

Public outcry over transit reliance

Local perspective:

DART supporters came out in full force on Wednesday night to urge city council members against this option and asked them to reconsider the vote. Those who spoke shared how they use DART to get to and from work, medical appointments, and school.

The speakers also highlighted that the city just opened the silver line that connects Plano to DFW airport.

"I've been trying to hold back tears for days over this... I don't want to lose access to my medical care," said Carrollton Resident Jane Harman, who gets medical care in Plano.

"I rely on DART's safety and consistency, and I'm uninterested in adding a micro-transit step to my already long commute," said Chelsea Rosine, a Plano resident who commutes to downtown.

Financial rationale for withdrawal

What they're saying:

The city argues they spend more on DART than they receive on services. In a news release from the City of Plano states Plano has been a DART member since 1983, contributing more than $2.2 billion through local sales tax. The news release goes on to say that an independent analysis by EY found that in 2023, Plano taxpayers contributed $109 million to DART, while $44 million was spent within the city.

Farmers Branch and Highland Park city council approved a special election in May to withdraw from DART services for a similar reason.

DART’s revenue comes from penny sales tax on surrounding service areas. If cities were to withdraw, the services would end, but the cities would still be on the hook for debt obligations and have to continue contributing through sales tax for several years.

City council members expressed their frustration that they have tried to work with DART for several years and no deal has been made. Council members say there is an option to contract with DART in an effort to keep rail services, and work to create a Collin County-centered transit system.

They emphasized that the city is not withdrawing from DART tonight but rather leaving it up to Plano voters to decide in May.