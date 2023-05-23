Plano to open more pickleball courts

The city of Plano is planning to open more new pickleball courts due to the explosive popularity of the game.

Plano City Council signed off on a plan to change the City's lease agreement to allow the public to play pickleball at the Plano Sports Authority at Carpenter Park.

PSA 1 is currently used for a number of sports, including basketball and volleyball, but not pickleball.

Right now, there are twelve indoor pickleball courts are available during scheduled open play times at Plano recreation centers and 32 outdoor courts available at several PISD school sites and High Point Park Tennis Center.

The city did not say how many more courts would be added at PSA 1.

Pickleball Popularity

Pickleball was named the fastest-growing sport in 2023 by the U.S. by the Sports & Fitness Industry Association.

The Association of Pickleball Professionals say that there are 36.5 million people who play the sport in the U.S., that's more than basketball, golf, tennis, baseball, soccer and football.

The sports, which is a combination of tennis, ping pong and badminton was invented by 3 people near Seattle in 1965.