Plano police identify 25-year-old victim in fatal crash

article

The Brief A passenger was killed, and the driver was injured in a single-vehicle crash in Plano late Saturday night. The crash happened around 9:30 p.m. at 14th Street and Los Rios Boulevard when a Chevrolet Silverado hit a power pole. Police believe the crash happened after the driver lost control while attempting a left turn at a high rate of speed.



Officials with the Plano Police Department have identified a 25-year-old who died in a crash late Saturday night.

Fatal Plano Crash

What we know:

The crash happened around 9:320 p.m. near the intersection of 14th Street and Los Rios Blvd.

According to police, a white Chevrolet Silverado was headed southbound on La Paz Drive approaching 14th Street. The driver tried to turn left onto 14th Street, but accelerated, causing the pickup to lose traction.

The driver then overcorrected, and the pickup crashed into a wooden power pole. There was significant damage to the passenger side of the vehicle.

The passenger of the vehicle has been identified as Alex Rangle of Plano.

What we don't know:

The driver was taken to the hospital for his injuries. The severity of the injuries is not known. The driver's identity has not been released.

The crash is being investigated.