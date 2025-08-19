Plano man gets 50 years for mother's brutal beating, strangulation death

article

The Brief Robert Timmons was sentenced recently to 50 years in prison for the murder of his own mother. Prosecutors said he was angry with her because she was threatening to kick him out of the house for his drug use, violent behavior, and refusal to get a job. He admitted to beating her with a metal pipe and piece of wood, then strangling her while he was high on meth.



A Plano man was found guilty and sentenced to 50 years in prison for savagely beating and strangling his mother in 2024.

Robert Timmons Guilty

What's new:

According to the Collin County District Attorney’s Office, 34-year-old Robert Lee Timmons Jr. was convicted and sentenced to 50 years in prison for the death of 54-year-old Rene Timmons.

The backstory:

Rene Timmons was found dead in her home on May 16, 2024.

Prosecutors said one of her co-workers requested a welfare check because she hadn’t shown up for work.

When the officers got to her home, they found her body wrapped in a blanket with obvious signs that she’d been beaten.

Around the same time, police in the nearby city of Richardson arrested her son for unlawfully entering an apartment.

He told officers, "I just killed my mother."

Dig deeper:

Prosecutors said Timmons confessed to beating his mother with a metal pipe and a piece of wood, then strangling her because he got angry with her while he was high on drugs.

"I know I am an evil person, and it looks like I don’t regret what I did, but I’m too high to cry," he told detectives.

The day before the murder, Timmons had falsely accused his mother of assaulting him. He admitted he made up that story and inflicted his own injuries.

Timmons also admitted to regularly smoking methamphetamine.

He said his mom was threatening to kick him out of the house because of his drug use, violent behavior, and refusal to find a job.

Timmons had prior arrests for a family violence incident against his sister in Dallas County and an assault incident against a male roommate in Collin County.

What they're saying:

"This was a horrific act of violence against the very person who gave him life. This case is also a grim reminder of how meth can fuel violence and destroy families. I’m grateful to our prosecutors and to the Plano and Richardson police for holding this dangerous man accountable and protecting our community from him ever again," said Dallas County District Attorney Greg Willis.