Plano ISD elementary school teacher charged with sexual assault of a child

The Brief Plano Police arrested 64-year-old Paul Campbell on Wednesday and charged him with continuous sexual abuse of a child. Campbell had been a teacher at Brinker Elementary School in Plano ISD, where the alleged inappropriate physical contact occurred. Plano ISD says it is fully cooperating with the Plano Police Department as it continues its investigation.



Police say a Plano ISD teacher was arrested on Wednesday after continuously sexually abusing a child at the elementary school he worked at.

Plano ISD teacher arrested

Paul Campbell, 64

What we know:

On Wednesday, July 8, the Plano Police Department arrested 64-year-old Paul Campbell and charged him with continuous sexual abuse of a child.

Campbell had been employed as a teacher at Brinker Elementary School within Plano ISD.

Police obtained an arrest warrant for Campbell after an investigation into student reports of inappropriate physical contact that occurred at Brinker Elementary School.

Campbell was arrested in the Plano ISD Administration Building parking lot on Wednesday morning, according to Plano officials.

He is currently being held in the Plano City Jail.

What we don't know:

We don't know the name of the victim or the nature of the alleged inappropriate contact.

Plano ISD bus

What they're saying:

Plano ISD released the following statement to FOX 4 after Campbell's arrest:

"Plano ISD is aware of the Plano Police Department’s media advisory regarding the arrest of a Brinker Elementary teacher, Paul Campbell, on charges related to allegations of sexual abuse of a minor student. The alleged conduct is reprehensible and is completely inconsistent with the values and expectations we hold for all Plano ISD employees.

The district is fully cooperating with the Plano Police Department as they lead this criminal investigation. Additionally, Plano ISD promptly initiated action to address the individual’s employment with the district in accordance with Chapter 21 of the Texas Education Code and has made the appropriate reports to the TEA/State Board for Educator Certification (SBEC) in accordance with state law.

Plano ISD does not tolerate any conduct that threatens the safety or well-being of students and maintains safeguards such as required background checks, employee training on professional conduct and mandatory reporting, along with clear procedures for responding to concerns regarding student safety.

Out of respect for the privacy of the student and family involved and because this is an active investigation, the district will not be providing further details at this time.

Members of the public with information relevant to this case to contact the Plano Police Special Victims Unit Tipline at 972-941-2044, as indicated in the Plano Police Department’s media advisory."