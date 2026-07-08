Plano Dallas Stars venue details unveiled as city leaders seek public feedback

The Brief The city of Plano is exploring a proposal to build a new arena and sports entertainment district for the Dallas Stars at the site of the struggling Shops at Willow Bend. Plano leaders are currently seeking public feedback through a series of in-person and virtual community open houses. A special venue tax to help fund construction is proposed, but it remains to be seen if voters will approve the measure during a special election this November.



The city of Plano unveiled plans for the proposed Willow Bend District that could be the future home of the Dallas Stars.

Now leaders are asking for public input on the project.

Dallas Stars in Plano

What we know:

Wednesday’s community open house event at the Shops at Willow Bend came after the Dallas Stars announced they could be moving out of Downtown Dallas into the Plano area.

The plans call for a new arena for the Stars. The city is also considering a potential sports and entertainment district to replace the troubled shopping center near the Dallas North Tollway and West Park Boulevard.

Residents got to see renderings and were invited to ask questions and learn more about traffic, noise, parking, lighting, etc.

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What they're saying:

"Well, I think this was already going to be a development no matter what. When the Stars came to us with an idea of building an arena, it sounded like something to explore. It’s bee a great natural fit and they’ve been a great partner to work with. And we’re really excited to see what happens next," said Amanda McNew, a Plano spokesperson.

What's next:

City leaders already advanced the Stars' arena proposal with a unanimous vote last month.

They said the next step in the development process is a traffic study to get a better understanding of how the area will affect residents and drivers.

Part of the proposal also includes a special venue tax that would support the planning, development, and construction. It will require a special election set for early November.

The final piece of the puzzle will be a master lease agreement, but no date is planned yet for that vote.

What you can do:

If you missed Wednesday’s open house, there will be another one on Tuesday from 6 to 8 p.m. inside the Shops at Willow Bend near Equinox and Crate & Barrel.

A self-guided virtual community open house is also available online through July 22 at Plano.gov/WillowBendDistrict.