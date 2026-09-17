Plano Balloon Festival returns featuring hot air balloons, laser shows and FOX 4
PLANO, Texas - The Plano Balloon Festival kicks off on Thursday for a weekend of family fun, hot air ballooning, and chances to meet your favorite FOX 4 anchors and reporters.
Plano Balloon Festival
What we know:
This year’s festival at Oak Point Park in Plano runs from Thursday evening through Sunday morning.
There will be a little something for everyone in the family – live music, rides, food trucks, vendors, skydivers, and, of course, colorful hot air balloons.
FOX 4 is a proud sponsor of the event and will have a booth on the fairgrounds featuring some of your favorite anchors and reporters. Fans can swing by to say hello and win fun prizes.
Schedule of events:
Similar to past years, this year’s schedule calls for balloon launches at 7 a.m. on Saturday and Sunday mornings, weather permitting.
Those same balloons will inflate and light up in a field at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, Friday and Saturday nights. That’s after the 6 p.m. skydiving and parachute exhibition each night.
There will be no fireworks show this year because of the dry weather conditions and a fire risk. Instead, there will be a new "Spectacular Laser Show" nightly at 8:45 p.m.
For a full schedule and more information, visit planoballoonfest.org.
The Source: The information in this story comes from the city of Plano, the Plano Balloon Festival website and FOX 4 News.