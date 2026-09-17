Plano Balloon Festival returns featuring hot air balloons, laser shows and FOX 4

The Brief The Plano Balloon Festival is happening this weekend, featuring hot air balloons, skydivers, live music, food, and family activities. Morning balloon launches are set for 7:00 a.m. on Saturday and Sunday, while evening balloon glows are scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Thursday through Saturday, weather permitting. A new "Spectacular Laser Show" at 8:45 p.m. nightly replaces the traditional fireworks show this year due to dry weather and fire risk.



The Plano Balloon Festival kicks off on Thursday for a weekend of family fun, hot air ballooning, and chances to meet your favorite FOX 4 anchors and reporters.

Plano Balloon Festival

What we know:

This year’s festival at Oak Point Park in Plano runs from Thursday evening through Sunday morning.

There will be a little something for everyone in the family – live music, rides, food trucks, vendors, skydivers, and, of course, colorful hot air balloons.

FOX 4 is a proud sponsor of the event and will have a booth on the fairgrounds featuring some of your favorite anchors and reporters. Fans can swing by to say hello and win fun prizes.

Schedule of events:

Similar to past years, this year’s schedule calls for balloon launches at 7 a.m. on Saturday and Sunday mornings, weather permitting.

Those same balloons will inflate and light up in a field at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, Friday and Saturday nights. That’s after the 6 p.m. skydiving and parachute exhibition each night.

There will be no fireworks show this year because of the dry weather conditions and a fire risk. Instead, there will be a new "Spectacular Laser Show" nightly at 8:45 p.m.

For a full schedule and more information, visit planoballoonfest.org.