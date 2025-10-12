Plane crash northwest of Fort Worth, multiple semi-trucks on fire
FORT WORTH, Texas - Fort Worth Fire Department confirms there has been a plane crash near Hicks Airfield, just off of Business 287 in Tarrant County.
What we know:
The crash happened in the 12000 block of N. Saginaw Blvd., near Avondale around 1:30 p.m. There are multiple semi-trucks on fire, but it is not known how many.
The FAA and NTSB have been notified.
FOX 4 News is en route and this story will be updated when new information comes in.
What we don't know:
There is no word on injuries yet.
Officials have not released information on how many people were aboard.
About Hicks Airfield
Hicks Airfield (T67) is located north of Fort Worth in unincorporated Tarrant County, Texas.
Hicks Airfield is a Private Member Owned Airfield.
The Source: Information in this article is from the Fort Worth Fire Department.