Plane crash northwest of Fort Worth, multiple semi-trucks on fire

The Brief A plane crashed near Hicks Airfield in Tarrant County, just off Business 287, around 1:30 p.m. The crash caused multiple semi-trucks to catch fire on N. Saginaw Blvd. Officials have not released any information on injuries or how many people were aboard the aircraft.



Fort Worth Fire Department confirms there has been a plane crash near Hicks Airfield, just off of Business 287 in Tarrant County.

Fort Worth Plane Crash

What we know:

The crash happened in the 12000 block of N. Saginaw Blvd., near Avondale around 1:30 p.m. There are multiple semi-trucks on fire, but it is not known how many.

The FAA and NTSB have been notified.

FOX 4 News is en route and this story will be updated when new information comes in.

What we don't know:

There is no word on injuries yet.

Officials have not released information on how many people were aboard.

About Hicks Airfield

Hicks Airfield (T67) is located north of Fort Worth in unincorporated Tarrant County, Texas.

Hicks Airfield is a Private Member Owned Airfield.