Plane crash near Gainesville airport kills 1, injures another

article

One person is dead and another is injured after a plane crashed near Gainesville Municipal Airport on Tuesday.

The FAA says two people were on board the single-engine Cessna 172 when it crashed on County Road 404, around 8:50 p.m.

The pilot, 27-year-old Bailey Maldonado from Granbury, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The passenger, 26-year-old James Watts of Oregon, was flown to Medical City Denton with serious injuries.

Featured article

The aircraft departed from Denton Enterprise Airport at 7:48 p.m., about 36 miles south of the Gainesville airport.

The plane is registered to Wings Over Texas Holdings LLC, according to the FAA.

The National Transportation Safety Board and FAA are investigating the incident.