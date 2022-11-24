Photos: See this year’s Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade balloons

Throngs of spectators lined the streets of New York on Thursday as colorful, high-flying balloons help usher in the holiday season at the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade.



This year's parade, by the numbers: 16 giant balloons, 28 floats, 40 novelty and heritage inflatables, 12 marching bands, 10 performance groups, 700 clowns and one Santa Claus.

Macy's parade performers

The procession of characters will be joined by singer Paula Abdul, in her first parade appearance; indie pop band Fitz and the Tantrums; boy band Big Time Rush; "Blue’s Clues & You!" host Josh Dela Cruz; singer Gloria Estefan; gospel singer Kirk Franklin; actor Mario Lopez; reggae star Ziggy Marley; and Miss America 2022 Emma Broyles.

Singers Joss Stone, Jordin Sparks and Betty Who will also be part of the festivities, as will the stars of Peacock’s "Pitch Perfect: Bumper in Berlin" — Adam Devine, Sarah Hyland and Flula Borg. Jimmy Fallon & The Roots will be on a float celebrating Central Park.

New balloons as Macy’s Thanksgiving parade

International cartoon sensation Bluey, the Australian cattle pup, will make her parade debut, with a balloon in her likeness towering as tall as a four-story building and stretching as wide as seven taxi cabs.

A view of the Bluey balloon during the 2022 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade on November 24, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images)

Greg Heffley from the best-selling book series Diary of a Wimpy Kid, Sinclair Oil's ann-new Baby DINO, and Stuart the Minion from the popular movie franchise will also make their debut.

There are several new floats for 2022. One features Toys 'R' Us, another is Pinkfong Baby Shark, and Wonder Bread's Wondership.

The history of the Macy's Thanksgiving Parade dates back to 1924. The first parade marched from 145th St. to Macy's at 34th St. and included elephants, camels, and donkeys. Balloons being part of the parade also started in the 1920s.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.