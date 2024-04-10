LIVE: Philadelphia Eid event shooting injures 3, including teen shot by officer

Multiple people were injured as dozens of shots were fired during an Eid event in West Philadelphia Wednesday afternoon where around 1,000 attendees gathered to celebrate the end of Ramadan.

According to police, three people were shot during an end of Ramadan event near the 4700 block of Wyalusing Avenue. One of the wounded was shot by a police officer.

Approximately 30 gunshots were fired during the shooting, officials say.

An officer assigned to the area engaged a 15-year-old who Philadelphia Police Commissioner Kevin Bethel says was armed with a gun. At that point shots were fired and the officer shot the 15-year-old in his shoulder and leg.

A 22-year-old man sustained a gunshot to his stomach. Another juvenile arrived at a nearby hospital after sustaining a gunshot wound to the hands.

Police have taken five people into custody: three men, one woman and the 15-year-old who was shot by police. Five weapons were also recovered at the scene.

Najah Bey was at the celebration when the shooting broke out. She said one of her relatives was shot during the event. She described in detail the sound and the following chaos.

"It’s sad in Philadelphia. It’s sad you can’t even have a celebration without worrying about getting shot," said Bey.

Abdallah Legh, General Manager of Girard Meat Market said he heard what sounded like three or four shots fired. Anywhere from a dozen to 20 or 30 children came into his store seeking shelter, Legh told FOX 29.

Legh said his office is located a couple hundred feet from the scene of the shooting near the park area."Everybody was running," he said, describing what he saw and heard after the shots rang out.

SKYFOX was over the scene and captured a heavy police presence.

The investigation is ongoing.

Check back with FOX 29 for updates.