'Pee-wee Herman' star Paul Reubens loses battle to cancer at 70

Paul Reubens, the actor and comedian whose character Pee-wee Herman became a cultural phenomenon through films and TV shows, has died.

"Last night we said farewell to Paul Reubens, an iconic American actor, comedian, writer and producer whose beloved character Pee-wee Herman delighted generations of children and adults with his positivity, whimsy and belief in the importance of kindness," a post read from his Instagram page. "Paul bravely and privately fought cancer for years with his trademark tenacity and wit. A gifted and prolific talent, he will forever live in the comedy pantheon and in our hearts as a treasured friend and man of remarkable character and generosity of spirit."

Reubens rose to fame as Pee-Wee Herman in the live stage show, "The Pee-wee Herman Show" in 1980. After that, a movie was made followed by a television show.

Actor Paul Rubens poses for a portrait in July 1995 in Los Angeles, California. (Aaron Rapoport/Corbis/Getty Images)

The premise involved following Herman as he played in his playhouse with various gadgets and lively puppets.

However, off-camera Reubens had a bout with legal troubles.

In 2015, Reubens was sentenced to three years probation after pleading guilty to a misdemeanor obscenity charge involving photographs seized from his erotica collection. He agreed to register as a sex offender for the duration of his probation.

The charge resulted from a search of Reubens' home in November 2001. Police seized about 30,000 images from his photography collection and personal computers.

In 1991, Reubens pleaded no contest to an indecent exposure charge after his arrest in Sarasota, Fla., for allegedly exposing himself in a movie theater.

