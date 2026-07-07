Pedestrian killed in Grand Prairie after Maserati misses curve

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The Brief Authorities have identified the pedestrian struck and killed by a Maserati on Sunday morning as 50-year-old Gina Murphy of Dallas County. The driver failed to negotiate a curve in the 900 block of South Belt Line Road but was uninjured and continues to cooperate with Grand Prairie police. Impairment is not suspected, but investigators have not ruled out distracted driving; an autopsy is currently underway to determine the exact cause of death.



Authorities have identified a 50-year-old woman who was struck and killed by a luxury vehicle early Sunday morning in Grand Prairie.

Pedestrian hit by Maserati

What we know:

The victim was identified as Gina Murphy, 50, of Dallas County.

The collision happened at 6:30 a.m. on July 5 in the 900 block of South Belt Line Road.

According to the Grand Prairie Police Department, a Maserati was traveling northbound on Belt Line Road when the driver failed to negotiate a curve and struck Murphy on the roadway.

Grand Prairie Fire Department medics responded to the scene, where Murphy was pronounced dead at 6:42 a.m. An autopsy is being conducted by the Dallas County Medical Examiner’s Office to determine the exact cause of death.

The driver of the Maserati was not injured in the crash and continues to cooperate with law enforcement.

While investigators stated that impairment is not believed to be a factor in the collision, police have not ruled out distracted driving as a potential cause.

The collision remains under active investigation.